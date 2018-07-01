Maryborough comes to life for first Mary Poppins event

MARYBOROUGH'S streets came to life as the first event of the Mary Poppins Festival got under way on Friday night.



Many embraced the steampunk theme, getting dressed up for the occasion, while others enjoyed the children's rides and the delicious food from the street vendors.



Stacey Gleich, from Parkside Cafe in Adelaide St, served delicious meals on the night and said the event had been a great success.



"Friday night's street party was a celebration of community joining together to appreciate and enjoy the fantastic city we are all fortunate to live in," she said.



"The positive vibe that echoed throughout the night as families, couples and singles mingled, enjoying food, entertainment and different activities."



Today an event will be held at Gatakers Artspace, with several artists coming together to share their stories.



Titled Fable: In the company of storytellers, the event will feature David Usher, Clairy Laurence, Jon Weber, Belinda Sinclair, Monica Usher, Selene Cochrane and ceramic wares from Laurence Usher.



On Wednesday, Maryborough's Mural Trail will be officially opened, with the ceremony to take place at 10am on the City Hall Green.



The mural trail has about 30 artworks, scattered throughout the central business district.



Then on Saturday Mary Poppins in the Park will take centre stage along the city's riverside parks and streets, with nanny races and much more.

