Maryborough comes to life as Poppins mania takes hold

SOARING HIGH: Lisa Donovan from Hervey Bay with Charlie, Asher and Sarah at the kite making event. Alistair Brightman

MARYBOROUGH'S Portside Precinct is set to come alive with the magic of Mary Poppins on Saturday.

With live music, the Grand Parade, the Great Nanny Race and the Chimney Sweep Challenge, the annual Day in the Park, wrapping up the eight-day Mary Poppins Festival, is set to be bigger than ever.

The day will also include storytelling, workshops, a visit from popular children's author Jacqueline Harvey, jewellery making, a guest appearance from Humphrey B Bear and much more.

The annual event will officially begin from 10am with a festival welcome and there will be live music from John Corowa at the Gatakers Artspace stage.

Wood-crafting workshops will also get under way from 10am at Customs Residence Laundry.

Jewellery making will be held in Gatakers courtyard and a variety of events for children will be held in the Portside Precinct.

From noon the Grand Parade will begin its march along Richmond St, with the Great Nanny Race to follow from 1pm.

Then at 2pm the Chimney Sweep Challenge will be held.

The much-loved festival is held each year to celebrate Maryborough's connection with PL Travers, the author of the beloved Mary Poppins children books.

She was born in a small bedroom on the second floor of a bank building on the corner of Kent and Richmond streets in Maryborough.

Over the past year that building has been transformed into the Story Bank, with extensive renovations being carried out to turn the building into a place that celebrates the author, the book character and the magic of storytelling.

The festival has already been an outstanding success this year, with Maryborough setting a Guinness World Record for the most people in steampunk costume in one place when the festival kicked off in Queens Park on Saturday.

Maryborough's weekly markets will become a celebration of all things Poppins today, with movies starring the famous nanny to be screened at the Town Hall Green.

A Recycled Fashion workshop will be held at Gatakers Artspace and tonight from 6pm the storytelling event Voices in the Dark will be held at Maryborough's Bond Store.