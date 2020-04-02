Maryborough community group urges residents to shop locally

The colourful tribute to the Dong Sisters, Maud and Ellen, who ran a fruit and vegetable shop in Maryborough from 1915 until 1956, by the Maryborough Mural Project. Photo: File

MARYBOROUGH Mural Project has called on Maryborough residents to shop locally while doing their essential shopping.

In a Facebook post, the Mural Project urged residents to shop locally to keep the local economy flowing in these tough times.

Mural Project organiser Deborah Hannam said it was a way to hopefully help local businesses, but stressed people must follow government guidelines while doing their essential shopping.

She also said it was following through on why the Maryborough Mural Project was started – to keep the Maryborough CBD alive and allow the heritage city’s history to pass on to new generations.

Ms Hannam also said the Mural Project had taken a hit during the coronavirus crisis.

She said work on new murals had been slowed due to the crisis, but the community organisation was still open for sponsors.

Ms Hannam said “everyone’s life is upside down,” but hoped normality would return in the coming months.