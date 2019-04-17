FUNDING: M'boro community groups set to get $164k boost

MARYBOROUGH community groups are set to share in more than $164,000 worth of funding.

The recipients of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund were announced this month and among them were Maryborough's animal refuge, which will receive $35,000 to construct a new shed and install air-conditioning.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said a new hardwood playground would be built at Tinana Preschool and Kindergarten after about $32,000 was allocated to the project.

"Meanwhile, Fraser Coast Rugby League can use $26,000 to make various purchases, including buying a defibrillator and upgrading their facilities," Mr Saunders said.

Applications are now open for the next round of funding.

"If your organisation is in need of financial support, now is the time to apply," Mr Saunders said.

"This funding goes to a broad range of community groups, and can be used to upgrade facilities and purchase equipment."

"These not-for-profit organisations are the lifeblood of our communities and it's important we support them as much as possible."

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said the Gambling Community Benefit Fund was Queensland's biggest one-off grants program delivering up to $55 million each year for community groups.

Applications for the next round of funding will close on May 31.