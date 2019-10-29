Menu
Rugby league fundraiser at Maryborough Bowls Club - U/16 players (L) Mitchell Hendry, Daniel Bonney, Cooper Burke, Lucas Kemble, Bronson Andrews, Lachlan Kemble, Nathaniel Springbett, Ryan Tesch, Kyle Knight, Ryan Johnson and Jai Mott.
Bowls

Maryborough community support young footballer’s ‘Trip of a lifetime’

BRENDAN BOWERS
29th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Maryborough sporting community came together on Sunday at the Maryborough Bowls Club to support some of their own.

Four junior footballers from the Wallaroos club have been invited to tour England in April with the Capalaba Warriors Club and need to raise funds for the trip.

That is when the Maryborough Bowls Club stepped in.

Club member Trevor Lindeberg made a suggestion to his club about hosting a bowls day to raise funds for the junior players.

“We invited Wallaroos to use the day to raise funds for the boys trip of a lifetime,” Lindeberg said.

A good crowd was on hand to support the players, buying raffle tickets and having a social game of bowls.

The young players, Ryan Johnson, Cooper Burke, Kyle Knight and Lucas Kemble were on hand to thank the club and the community for their support.

A connection between relatives, Sean Kemble of the Capalaba Warriors and Lucas Kemble of Wallaroos led to this opportunity.

The team played a pre-season trial against the Warriors in Brisbane as part of preparation for the 2019 season.

Warriors officials were impressed with the players and offered an invitation to tour with their team in 2020.

The team will receive training from international coaches and play games in the Sheffieldregion of England. The players are required to raise more than $3000 each to earn their way onto the tour.

Capalaba Warriors vice-president Seasn Kemble is proud that his club can offer this opportunity to some Fraser Coast players.

“Craig Weston a coach at our club is the ex-captain/coach of Sheffield Eagles and that is how we have formed the relationship,” he said.

The 12 day will include three matches against local teams.

Wallaroos coach Leon Kemble believes the trip will provide a benefit to the players and the club as well.

“They are a good bunch and this is a great opportunity,” he said. “They will be bringing new skills back which will help their teammates as well.

fc sport local sport rugby league fraser coast wallaroos
Fraser Coast Chronicle

