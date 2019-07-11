Maryborough conference is music to hotel owners' ears

FULL HOUSE: Educators have gathered at the Brolga Theatre for the biennial Maryborough Music Conference.

MORE than 680 people have gathered at the Brolga Theatre for the Maryborough Music Conference.

The biennial event, teamed with the Junior Touch Cup, has seen the Fraser Coast's accommodation providers get a much-needed boost.

Brian Headley, the manager of McNevins Maryborough Motel, said every room was booked.

"It's fantastic," he said.

A spokeswoman from the Blue Shades Motel said the business had been inundated thanks to the events under way on the Fraser Coast.

"It's nice to be full," she said.

Music conference director Tracey Young said it was terrific to be back in Maryborough.

She said teachers from around the country had gathered for the four-day event and it was agreed that the conference was a perfect fit for the Heritage City.

"We keep saying it wouldn't work anywhere else," she said.

"What brings us back is the Maryborough people and the Brolga, they just bend over backwards to accommodate us.

"We just don't feel like it would have the same feel somewhere else."

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said it was terrific to have two great events on the Fraser Coast.

"It's a huge boost for our local economy, whether it's our hotels or restaurants," he said.

"It's these type of events that we want to try to attract more of in the future."