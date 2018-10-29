Maryborough Correctional Centre marks 15 years

IN APRIL 2003, Maryborough Correctional Centre took in its first prisoner.

Since then, thousands have been incarnated inside its walls and hundreds of locals have worked there.

One of the main reasons Maryborough was chosen as the site for a new prison was jobs, which it has delivered on.

The jail has become one of the biggest locals employers, providing hundreds of people with a livelihood.

Today, about 300 people work at the prison.

"It's not just the people who work directly at the jail, but people who come in to undertake work, such as reading and writing courses,” he said.

"A lot of purchasing for the jail is done locally as well.”