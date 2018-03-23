Menu
Maryborough prison will be examined.
Maryborough prison will be examined.
News

Maryborough Correctional Centre to be examined

23rd Mar 2018 6:25 AM

THE Maryborough Correctional Centre will be one of many centres in Queensland which will be examined for corruption risks.

The Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) has launched Taskforce Flaxton in Queensland corrective services facilities.

Where potential corrupt conduct is identified, these matters may become the subject of separate investigations and not be a focus of the public hearing.

Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin said the taskforce was undertaking an important body of work.

"I am supportive of any process which leads to better safety outcomes and support for our officers as they undertake a vitally important and challenging public service.

The CCC intends to table a public report in Parliament at the conclusion of Taskforce Flaxton.

For more information visit: ccc.qld.gov.au/taskforce-

flaxton.

