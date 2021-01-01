Maryborough couple welcome region’s first baby for 2021

Kristy and Luke Hogarth, and their first-born Matthew, welcomed a fourth member to their family, Jason, on New Year's Day 2021. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

Kristy and Luke Hogarth, and their first-born Matthew, welcomed a fourth member to their family, Jason, on New Year's Day 2021. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

A Maryborough couple were thrilled to welcome their second baby boy on New Year’s Day, who also happened to be the first born in the region this year.

At just before 8.30am on Friday, January 1, 2021, the Hogarth family expanded their clan to four – a journey that started just an hour after watching the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Second-time parents Kristy and Luke Hogarth were watching the 9pm display at Maryborough Cricket Club completely unaware they’d be holding their baby the next morning.

Their new son, Jason is now a little brother to their firstborn son Matthew.

The healthy bub decided to make his arrival about three weeks earlier than anticipated but the loved-up family didn’t mind.

“I guess it’s a pretty good start to the new year,” Mr Hogarth said.

Little Jason arrived at 8.30am weighing 4145g.

Mrs Hogarth said it was still an overwhelming experience even being baby number two.

Hervey Bay Hospital birthing unit recorded two births so far today, with at least another on the way.