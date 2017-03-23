Maryborough declared RV-friendly town

Nancy Bates, Cr Anne Maddern, Richard Mainey, Cr Chris Loft, Darryl Stewart, Nan Ott and Cr Paul Truscott with the sign declaring Maryborough an RV friendly town.

MARYBOROUGH has finally been declared an RV friendly town, after almost a year of lobbying from the Fraser Coast Regional Council and local tourism groups.

Announced outside the Maryborough council chambers earlier today, Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said it was a "red letter day” for tourists visiting the Fraser Coast, stating this was exactly what the community wanted.

"This is what the commuunity is all about; there is great change coming, especially for Maryborough,” he said.

"I'd encourage everybody to go down and say 'G'day' just to welcome people. We are a caring and welcoming community, and that's what RV's want.”

Cr Paul Truscott thanked the efforts of Nancy Bates and Nan Ott for their efforts in pushing for the declaration.

"If not for the work of Nancy and Nan this wouldn't have come through. This is a momentous occasion for the Fraser Coast,” he said.