Maryborough Eisteddfod - Competing just like mum did - Jada and Ella Quinn.

OVER 600 dancers are preparing to test their skills on stage this Friday, in a grand event for Maryborough dance enthusiasts.

An extra day has been scheduled to accommodate all the competitors as they show off their talents at the Brolga Theatre from May 12 to 15.

Tickets are available from the Brolga Theatre. Season tickets are recommended for the best value. For more information contact Robin Hinricks on 4122 3341.