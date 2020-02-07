Maryborough first to receive NDIS support team

Minister for Communities and Minister for Disability Services and Seniors, Coralee O’Rourke. File Photo

MARYBOROUGH will be the first to receive support through the NDIS as part of a $20 million investment.

The funding will be used to a establish a team helping Heritage City residents with disabilities access the scheme.

Minister for Disability Services Coralee O’Rourke said the Assessment and Referral Team would begin supporting people with disabilities living in Maryborough, South Burnett, North Burnett and the Fraser Coast to access the NDIS next week.

A local champion in Maryborough will be appointed who has established relationships and local knowledge which will help the team reach more eligible people in the area.

“As of Monday, this team will begin engaging with local disability service providers to identify people who may need extra help to apply for the NDIS,” Mrs O’Rourke said.

State member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said access to the NDIS for new entrants was the Commonwealth Government’s responsibility, but Queensland has would provide further support.

Almost 2500 people with disabilities were receiving support through the NDIS on the Fraser Coast and South Burnett, North Burnett areas as of December 31, 2019.

“Importantly, we want all Queenslanders with disability and their families to be able to take advantage of the full range of social and economic opportunities available in our great state,” Mrs O’Rourke said.