Maryborough grandmother creates viral symbol of hope

Jenny Beck's photos taken after the Woodgate fires have been seen around the world as a symbol of hope.

A PASSION for sharing the beauty around her has become a global symbol of hope.

Maryborough resident Jenny Beck and her husband watched on in horror as bushfires devastated the Woodgate area in November last year.

The pair walked the area regularly and, after the fires, they went to see the damage.

The breathtaking images Jenny captured were taken six weeks after the blaze as life began to return to the blackened landscape.

The hobby photographer has had the pictures used on websites across the world and now on the cover of a WWF magazine.

"The magazine was a big achievement for me," she said.

"While I was walking and seeing all the new shoots I thought 'I have to get pictures of this'.

"I took some videos and the regrowth photo and they went global.

"I was being contacted by National Geographic, Bored Panda, a Hong Kong magazine and then the people in Switzerland from WWF.

"I was blown away."

The grandmother of three said although she isn't a professional photographer, she sees the beauty in the little things.

"I love putting out there what is good in the world," she said.

Jenny shares her images on her Facebook page, Jenny Beck Images.