Maryborough Gymsports getting in rhythm with the community

GYMNASTICS: Feeling lethargic with no energy after being stuck at home due to the pandemic?

Maryborough Gymsports has the tonic, with free online sessions for anyone wanting to join a gymnastics class.

Creating innovative ways to engage with members and the community, the club is offering Google hangout sessions during the pandemic.

"We have started term two and members are engaged in programs from their homes," coach Kelsey Connell said.

Last night the club hosted a Family Gym classes.

Today at 9.30am the club will host a rhythmic gymnastics class for people aged six and over.

The class is based on the principles of object manipulation, balance and creative movement using objects found in the home such as a tennis ball, soccer ball, rope, pool noodle or ruler.

Ms Connell believed it was a great way to participate in physical activity with a gymnastics twist.

The session will run for an hour.

To join the session go to the Maryborough Gymsports Facebook page: www.facebook.com/maryborough.gymsports and click on the session link.