33°
Community

Maryborough hay runners heading west to struggling farmers

Eliza Wheeler
| 22nd Feb 2017 3:48 PM Updated: 4:08 PM

Heading out on the Burrumbuttock Hay Run are truckies (L) John Hatchman, Mike Webber, Todd Warren, Glen Grohn, Nathan and Adam Doyle, Mark Warren and Brett Rasmussen.
Heading out on the Burrumbuttock Hay Run are truckies (L) John Hatchman, Mike Webber, Todd Warren, Glen Grohn, Nathan and Adam Doyle, Mark Warren and Brett Rasmussen. Alistair Brightman

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE team from Burrumbuttock Hay Runners from Maryborough are on their way out to central Queensland, to deliver more than 200 bales of hay to graziers struggling out west.

Nathan Doyle from Doyle's Cane Mulch is a third generation farmer himself, and has spent the last few months collecting the 218 square bales and 60 round bales from across the Fraser Coast that will be sent to help properties owners near the town of Muttaburra and surrounding areas.

"It took a bit longer this time because it's dry here," Nathan said.

"We had to go further out [to get the hay], but we got there in the end."

Heading out on the Burrumbuttock Hay Run are truckies (L) John Hatchman, Mike Webber, Todd Warren, Glen Grohn, Nathan and Adam Doyle, Mark Warren and Brett Rasmussen.
Heading out on the Burrumbuttock Hay Run are truckies (L) John Hatchman, Mike Webber, Todd Warren, Glen Grohn, Nathan and Adam Doyle, Mark Warren and Brett Rasmussen. Alistair Brightman

Nathan has joined the hay run before, and said the act of donating the hay went beyond feed for livestock.

"It gives them hope, to know people on the coast care enough to do this," he said.

The team will be leaving early on Thursday morning, and are expected to arrive in Muttaburra by lunchtime on Saturday

Organiser Andrea Hamilton said the trip would cost more than $20,0000 - money that has been raised by the entire community.

"I didn't approach businesses this time, because I know people here are doing it tough, too," Andrea said.

"So these were all people and businesses who came to us."

She said the majority of the funds had been donated more than six months ago, when the region was a lot greener.

"I know farmers here need help too, and I'm planning on helping them when this [the hay run] is over,"

"These donations were made with the intention of going out on the next hay run, so it wouldn't be fair to use it here."

Andrea said she did understand farmers on the Fraser Coast were suffering, but said the region was experiencing a taste of what it was like out west.

"We've been like this for a few months now, they've been in drought for nine years," she said.

"When you hear the stories out there; of people having to shoot their stock, or walk away from their property, it just opens your eyes.

"Yes, it's hard here, but it's harder out there."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  burrumbuttock hay runners drought fccommunity maryborough

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

BREAKING: Prepare for incoming tighter water restrictions

BREAKING: Prepare for incoming tighter water restrictions

Breaches of water restrictions will be investigated by the council and penalties for non-compliance can apply.

Maryborough hay runners heading west to struggling farmers

Heading out on the Burrumbuttock Hay Run are truckies (L) John Hatchman, Mike Webber, Todd Warren, Glen Grohn, Nathan and Adam Doyle, Mark Warren and Brett Rasmussen.

Hundreds of bales of hay will be sent out to Central Queensland.

M'boro showcased, farmer faces biggest hurdles on TV

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Maryborough's Sean Hollands showed his partner Susan around town for the homestay episode.

The Heritage City got a special mention.

RECORD BREAKER: Fraser Coast set for driest Feb in decades

This BOM map shows the climate outlooks for February.

The last record for the driest February was set in 1983

Local Partners

Parents need to raise thousands to get air-con at school

For one Fraser Coast school, it would cost $60,000 to air-condition all classrooms.

Transport train causes heads to turns as it passes CBD

Downer's loco makes its way through Queens Park in Maryborough pulling wagons headed for their holding yards to be worked on.

The wagons loaded on the train were for carrying railway lines.

40 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss in 2017

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

What's On: Cool Country Music Club Open Entertainment Day

Andrew Jones will appear as a special guest.

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

M'boro showcased, farmer faces biggest hurdles on TV

SEAN Hollands showed his Married At First Sight 'wife' Susan Rawlings, and hundreds of thousands of other Australians, the beauty of Maryborough.

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

Jilted Married At First Sight groom rejected again

Is Married at First Sight groom's second chance over already?

OWNER COMMITTED TO SELL

54 Kookaburra Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

TAP THOSE SHOES TOGETHER THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME EXCEPTIONAL PRESENTATION FAMILY HOME virtually ready to move into. 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home + solar + side...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 $285,000

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with en-suite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 1 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY...

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $372,000

OWNERS DOWNSIZING AND MUST BE SOLD 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS = BUILT IN CUPBOARDS, GREAT SIDE ACCESS FOR A CARAVAN OR BOAT. 2 LOUNGING AREAS, COVERED AND ENCLOSED...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!