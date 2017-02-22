Maryborough hay runners heading west to struggling farmers

Heading out on the Burrumbuttock Hay Run are truckies (L) John Hatchman, Mike Webber, Todd Warren, Glen Grohn, Nathan and Adam Doyle, Mark Warren and Brett Rasmussen.

THE team from Burrumbuttock Hay Runners from Maryborough are on their way out to central Queensland, to deliver more than 200 bales of hay to graziers struggling out west.

Nathan Doyle from Doyle's Cane Mulch is a third generation farmer himself, and has spent the last few months collecting the 218 square bales and 60 round bales from across the Fraser Coast that will be sent to help properties owners near the town of Muttaburra and surrounding areas.

"It took a bit longer this time because it's dry here," Nathan said.

"We had to go further out [to get the hay], but we got there in the end."

Heading out on the Burrumbuttock Hay Run are truckies (L) John Hatchman, Mike Webber, Todd Warren, Glen Grohn, Nathan and Adam Doyle, Mark Warren and Brett Rasmussen. Alistair Brightman

Nathan has joined the hay run before, and said the act of donating the hay went beyond feed for livestock.

"It gives them hope, to know people on the coast care enough to do this," he said.

The team will be leaving early on Thursday morning, and are expected to arrive in Muttaburra by lunchtime on Saturday

Organiser Andrea Hamilton said the trip would cost more than $20,0000 - money that has been raised by the entire community.

"I didn't approach businesses this time, because I know people here are doing it tough, too," Andrea said.

"So these were all people and businesses who came to us."

She said the majority of the funds had been donated more than six months ago, when the region was a lot greener.

"I know farmers here need help too, and I'm planning on helping them when this [the hay run] is over,"

"These donations were made with the intention of going out on the next hay run, so it wouldn't be fair to use it here."

Andrea said she did understand farmers on the Fraser Coast were suffering, but said the region was experiencing a taste of what it was like out west.

"We've been like this for a few months now, they've been in drought for nine years," she said.

"When you hear the stories out there; of people having to shoot their stock, or walk away from their property, it just opens your eyes.

"Yes, it's hard here, but it's harder out there."