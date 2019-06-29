Maryborough hits the 'skids' for Trent Walters memorial

MOTORSPORT: Maryborough Speedway will pay tribute to a burn-out devotee and local battler.

Trent Walters died in February this year.

Being confined to a wheelchair since the age of 13 did not keep Walters from the burn-out track, which Speedway president Wayne Moller described as Walters' passion.

To pay tribute, Maryborough Speedway will host the Trent Walters Memorial 'SKID' meeting on Saturday July 6.

"We are the only track in the area and it's the least we could do," Moller said.

Trent was building his Legless VZ Maloo burn-out ute at the time of his passing.

Walters Memorial Burnout in memory of Trent Walters - his brother Brock Walters in his Holden Ute. Alistair Brightman

His brother Brody has completed the build in honour of his brother and put the car to it's initial test on Thursday at the Maryborough Speedway.

Brody and his family are still adjusting to life without Trent.

"It is still hard but this is the best way we can honour him," he said.

Trent had been confined to a wheelchair from age 13 after a tumour grew on his spine.

The tumour was removed successfully but damage to the spinal cord meant that Trent would spend his life in a wheelchair.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller was happy to work with the family to run the event.

Gates open from 10am and burnouts start at 12pm.

All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the local Maryborough Ambulance committee.