Maryborough Hockey shaken to it’s Core

Maryborough hockey Core Cup - Aaron Grevell from Granville Tigers in the 2019 mens final.

HOCKEY: The historic Core Cup tournament is under way for 2020.

Matches started last night at the Woodstock St complex with the remaining pool games to be played today with finals held tomorrow.

This is the third year in the revised version of the tournament after the Maryborough and District Hockey Association revised the tournament into a way to launch the new hockey season.

Twenty-four teams will challenge for Core Cup glory over four pools.

Pools include two men’s and two women’s with a Masters team added to each pool.

The Masters teams will receive a five-goal start to ensure they are competitive in the tournament.

Association secretary Tania Redmond believes it is a great way to start the new year without being too serious.

“We have teams from Caloundra, Gladstone, Bundaberg and Northern Rivers returning to challenge players from the Fraser Coast,” she said.

Sixty pool matches will be played over the tournament before the finals start tomorrow.

Matches start today from 8am with the final match starting at 9.20pm.

The association will hold a barbecue, music and president’s purse draws will start from 6pm.

“It will be a big day of hockey,” Redmond said.

Sunday’s finals start at 10.30am with presentations to start shortly after noon.

For a full wrap-up and photos from the tournament make sure you grab a copy of Monday’s Chronicle.