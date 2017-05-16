27°
Maryborough Hospital: proud century-long tradition

16th May 2017 6:53 AM

MARYBOROUGH Hospital can boast many proud achievements in its near 130-year history, and one of them is undoubtedly its long and proud tradition of training nurses.

The original hospital in Lennox St employed its first trained nurse in 1882, prior to which patient care was carried out by wardsmen, untrained nurses and - hard to believe - sometimes even other patients.

Wide Bay Hospitals Museum president Marilyn Jensen said records indicated some form of nurse education was occurring by 1891 at the new Walker St hospital, but it wasn't until 1906 that Maryborough Hospital became a properly accredited training organisation.

Barbara Storer graduated from the final class in 1992.

"The Queensland branch of the Australian Trained Nurses' Association was formed in 1904 to exert greater control over the employment of untrained nurses, and Maryborough Hospital was accredited as a training school under ATNA regulations two years later,” Mrs Jensen said.

"It started out as a four-year course and later became three years.

"Much of the education was practical based, with lectures provided by the doctor, matron and other trained nurses. Later, specific nurse educators were employed.”

In 1921, an award was granted to nurses, providing standard hours and wages.

At Maryborough Hospital, better nurse accommodation was provided - firstly in the original West Wing, and later in a two-storey nurses' and domestic quarters built in 1928 (now called the Demaine Block, housing oral health).

In 1938, as a result of nursing staff increases, a larger nurses' quarters was built facing Yaralla St.

As the hospital and its services grew to reflect population and changes in surgical and medical management, nurse numbers also grew.

"By 1923, the nursing staff at Maryborough Hospital consisted of the matron, one sister, two staff nurses and 20 trainee and probationary nurses,” Mrs Jensen said.

By way of comparison, today there are some 240 nurses working at the hospital.

In 1952, the hospital started to recognise its nursing graduates with a formal ceremony, and the presentation of a special Maryborough graduation badge.

These ceremonies continued until 1992, after which all nurse education was to be university based.

One of the graduates from that final class was Barbara Storer, who was 42 when she enrolled in her general training in 1989, after raising three children.

Barb, who still works at Maryborough Hospital today as one of its after-hours nurse managers, looks back fondly on her training.

"The training was excellent, the support was great, and we gained so much experience from working on the wards early on - it really made the transition easy for us once we graduated,” she said.

"Of course, it's always the people who make it. The people here are wonderful and make me laugh every day.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fchistory maryborough hospital

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

A MARYBOROUGH dental clinic has busted the $1million price tag at an auction and has been passed on to new owners.

