Maryborough hospital staff acknowledged for years of service

THROUGHOUT her 32 years of nursing on the Fraser Coast, Robyn McKinlay has seen a lot of changes at Maryborough's hospital.

Ms McKinlay and about a dozen of her work colleagues were acknowledged for their 30 plus years of service in nursing or the health district during the 130th birthday celebrations for the Maryborough Hospital.

"It's not about me, it's about all of us," Ms McKinlay said.

"We all work as a big team to give the patients the quality of care they deserve."

When Ms McKinlay started her training at the age of 17, becoming a nurse was a very different program to what it is now.

"I was in the Maryborough Nurses Quarters with a matron and a curfew," she said.

"There were strict rules we had to follow, and we didn't write everything down on paper, we had to remember every patient and their condition."

Although she works in the emergency department now, Ms McKinlay has worked in many wards through the hospital including midwifery, X-Ray, theatre and aged care.

She said the most exciting changes she had seen throughout the hospital since she started were the developments of new services.

"There were limited wards years ago, but now you've got rehabilitation wards and an increased level of how we can care for people," she said.

The nurse said she was proud to be part of Maryborough's long history of health service.

"We were told in our training about the role of Maryborough's hospital with certain diseases in late 1800s," she said.

"I was in museum on Saturday and saw the sections of manuals of care in war time, just seeing those books really hit me and made me think about how prepared they were for war time, and how many people they helped."