Maryborough Hospital's massive birthday milestone celebrated

ONE of the Fraser Coast's most important services has reached its 130th birthday, with the whole region was invited along to celebrate.

Maryborough Base Hospital celebrated the huge milestone with a community party on Saturday.

Like all good birthday parties, the day was filled with balloons, heart-felt speeches and cake.

Maryborough Hospital 130th year celebrations - nurses (L) Tracey Cropp, Michele Gardner and Carmel Crotty. Alistair Brightman

From plague outbreaks to war trauma and now promises of further expansion, Maryborough Base Hospital has played an integral role in the city's development and care since its doors were opened in 1887.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board chair Peta Jamieson said she was hugely proud of Maryborough Hospital's history, as well as its continual effort to adapt and meet the changing needs of its community.

"Maryborough Hospital has developed some specific services over the past few years that have made it a leader in the region," Ms Jamieson said. "The hospital is now the main centre for rehabilitation, orthopaedic surgery and endoscopy on the Fraser Coast, and we've also developed renal, dental and mental health services to meet the ever-growing needs of the community.

"This comes on the back of reopening our pathology service last year, and other recent significant work such as refurbishments to Wards One, Two and Three.

Maryborough Hospital 130th birthday celebrations - nurses (L) Trudy Hawkins and Sandy Cunningham. Alistair Brightman

"So not only does Maryborough Hospital have a rich and glorious past, it also has a very promising future - and that's great news for the people of Maryborough, the Fraser Coast and broader Wide Bay community."

When the hospital opened more than a century ago, it was run by just 13 staff members.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the hospital had come a long way in 130 years, but one thing that had not changed was its significance to its community.

"That was obvious [at the celebration], with great support from a number of community groups who worked with the hospital to put on the celebration event," he said.