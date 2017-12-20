Maryborough inventor wants to see his idea in production

Maryborough inventor Martin Hayllar has patented an idea he would like to see someone take on for the benefit of the environment and the user.

SMALL time inventor Martin Hayllar is wanting someone to take on a project which he believes could be a lucrative business.

Martin said his new design of the wheelie bin will benefit the users for many years to come.

"It will also help with the environmental issue we will all face come July - the plastic bag ban.

"At the moment we are using 30 to 40 litres of water to wash out a bin now, where this uses 30 seconds of water.

"For a person with a disability there is no lifting."

The inventor said the patent was under the lid and under the bottom of the bin.

"It is so simple with a bit of biodegradable disinfectant and a broom, the bin is clean," Martin said.

"If you are disinfecting through the week to rid the smell, the truck will get disinfected and then again at the tip where no mice, rats and snakes will eat disinfected stuff.

"Especially in units it will help reduce smell and insects breeding."

Martin's wife Heather said she has always known him to be inventing since they met 16 years ago.

"If he isn't inventing he is restoring cars or something to keep him busy."

He has also invented an alarm system to stop kids drowning in swimming pools and a vibrating fish lure.

The couple believe this could employs thousands of people Australia-wide.

Martin said the wheelie bins had been around since about 1980.

"We need progression," he said.

"I have the idea and would like to see someone put it into production."

For more information email tobie13@bigpond.com.