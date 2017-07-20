'Maryborough is a wonderful part of Qld': Governor-General

The Governor General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove presents a Commander of Australia Medallion to committee members of the Duncan Chapman Memorial.

FOR Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, coming face to face with the Duncan Chapman statue was an "important moment”.

The former defence force chief was joined by local leaders and members of the Fraser Coast Military Trail at the site during his first visit to Maryborough on Thursday.

Standing at the statue, which honours the first man ashore at Gallipoli, Mr Cosgrove said Maryborough had a "magnificent history of its men going off to the sad brutality of war and a lot of them have not returned”.

"Here in town there's this memorial space, where Duncan Chapman and all of his colleagues can be honoured with this walkway,” Mr Cosgrove said.

"I don't want to just dwell on history, I want to say this is a living community.

"Most Australians see this neck of the woods as a slice of heaven; a collection of bustling, picturesque coastal villages and towns, full of heritage buildings and cafes.”

Mr Cosgrove also took the time to award the Military Trail committee the Governor General's medallion for their work. The group is currently working on a military tourism venture which will take visitors on a journey through the region's war history.

Committee member Nancy Bates said the medallion was a surprise and honour.

"His appreciation of the unique concept for the memorial means a lot to the committee,” Ms Bates said.

"The recognition belongs to a lot of people in the community, including the council, government and private enterprises who have supported elements of the project.”

The visit was celebrated with a reception at the Brolga Theatre.

Mr Cosgrove also visited Riverside Christian College.

He is expected to continue his tour of the region on Friday.