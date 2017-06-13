Maryborough jeweller retires after fifty years of business

LOCAL couple Eileen and Darryl Schmidt's jewellery store at the top end of Adelaide Street has provided their family with everything they ever wanted from life.

Early on they recognised the benefits Maryborough's city, its climate and community. The sporting lifestyle was a perfect fit. A wonderful place to raise a family.

At the end of June, this happy and healthy couple are on schedule to retire after attending to the Maryborough community's clocks, watches and jewellery needs for the past 48 years. Darryl learnt his master craftsmanship with Keith Jamieson of Gympie in the sixties.

In the early years, Darryl was headhunted by Myer as their Brisbane First Floor Jewellery Manager. But Darryl and Eileen have the country in their hearts. They grew up in Gympie.

Eileen went off to Teacher's College in Brisbane, returning home to work and love in her local community. Despite the allure of big-city-dollars he turned them down, without hesitation or regret. Told them it was geographically impossible! He just couldn't imagine himself living in the 'big smoke' without Eileen.

They were married in 1971 with children Jodi and Trent following soon after.

Darryl Schmidt Jewellers was already established in a store near the Post Office Hotel in Bazaar Street. With business booming they bought out Basil Matthews Jewellers in 1981, and kicked off one of the first Showcase Jewellery stores in Australia. Five years later it was time to refine things. They moved to the current location; a smaller store, where they could provide personalised service in an intimate setting.

Eileen knows all the faces and names of their customers - whilst Darryl remembers every customer's watch face. Helping husbands surprise their wives with unique gifts often saved a marriage. Such was their attention to personal detail, Eileen would take note of a customer or friend's preference for gold or silver, fancy or plain. An item of jewellery which needed repair was done in a 'jiffy'.

Their love of Maryborough is all encompassing, crediting the local schools and sporting organisations for giving their own children the best start in life. Daughter Jodi is the CEO of TAFE Queensland and their son Trent, a Police Officer in Bundaberg. Proud in the achievements of their own children, it is now the four-gorgeous grand-children to which they turn their focus, and with whom they would like to spend more time.

So now it's time to say a big thank you to the hearts of a town and to their community. Maryborough remains their home. However, their calendar is full. The pendulum is now swinging in the direction of travel and excitement beyond our region.

The store, which located in a flood free position at the top of Adelaide Street, has thrived over the years with loving care. Landlord Ernie Hug from Maryborough Building Supplies has been a perfect gentleman. For anyone wanting to establish a new venture, all fixtures and fittings will be available for an enthusiastic tenant.

It's now time to hand over the keys as a new chapter begins.