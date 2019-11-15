Menu
Talented junior cricketer Grace Collins, to captain the Queensland School Sport 10-12yrs girls cricket team.
Cricket

Maryborough junior named Queensland captain

BRENDAN BOWERS
14th Nov 2019 8:51 AM
CRICKET: Previous championship experience counts for 12-year-old Grace Collins.

She will represent Queensland for the third year in a row in the national under-12 schools cricket carnival in Adelaide, starting on Monday.

Selected for Queensland as a 10-year-old, Grace has continued to develop into a promising all-round cricketer.

She will captain her state for the first time next week after receiving the honour yesterday.

She was the first female representative from the Fraser Coast selected in the team and still the only girl to do so.

The young schoolgirl bats high in the top order for Queensland and is the team’s leg spinner.

Grace is currently in Ipswich at a state team training camp preparing for the national tournament.

The team travels to Adelaide on Sunday.

Maryborough Cricket Club has continued to support Grace over the past three years, donating funds to assist in her travel costs to the various championship tournaments.

Proud dad, Steve appreciates the support.

“The Maryborough Cricket Club has been a massive supporter for her and we can’t thank them enough,” he said.

Grace plays club cricket for Maryborough in the under-14 mixed team that plays in the Bundaberg competition.

