Maryborough junior's baggy green dream

BAGGY GREEN DREAM: Maryborough junior Grace Collins, who won a national title with the Queensland School Sport 10-12 Years Cricket Team, has lofty ambitions in the sport.

SOUTH Australian tweaker Lloyd Pope was anointed as heir to spin king Shane Warne's throne as our next best leg spinner after his stunning 8-35 at the under-19s Cricket World Cup, but who will succeed Southern Stars leggie Kristen Beams?

The long-term answer could be found within the Fraser Coast's junior ranks.

Grace Collins may be only 10-years-old, but the Xavier Catholic College student is talented beyond her years.

The former Granville State School student earned the right to represent Queensland School Sport's 10-12yrs female cricket team at the national titles earlier this month, and was among the youngest to take the field as Queensland defended the crown it won last year.

The young gun hopes her first maroon cap leads not only to a place in a future Women's Big Bash League team, but a baggy green.

"I'm just going to try not to aim too high, but I want to aim to make the Brisbane Heat team and possibly the Australian team,” she said.

"I'll work really hard for anything I get the opportunity to do.”

Collins said she enjoyed her state rep debut, in a team coached by former Fraser Coast high school teacher and women's sports coach Michael Hutchinson.

"They were a high standard, it was really fun to meet new friends, but I really enjoyed going down there for my first time and trying it all out,” she said.

"There were loads of different games that produced different circumstances, and we adapted to those circumstances and in the end did really good.”

Being the youngest in Queensland's team, Collins's role was reduced, but the Maryborough junior took advantage of her chances.

"At the moment we're still finding my role,” she said.

"I've been put in different batting positions. My first game I got 9 not out, and I didn't bowl the best. My second game I got 2-0 (from 2.2 overs), which was good.

"I was out there doing as much as I can.”

Despite lofty ambitions, Collins remains humble.

She thanked organisations like CUA, Hervey Bay RSL and Maryborough Cricket Club for supporting her successful national title campaign, as well as her family for the time they have spent at cricket fields across Australia's East Coast.

She reserved special mention for father and rep coach Steve Collins, who has helped developed her skills.

"My dad is a very good coach to me, and that's who I look up to,” she said.

Collins will swap the bat and ball for up to five other sports in winter.

While most of her time will be spent playing football, Aussie rules, touch footy, athletics and Oztag, Collins won't be far from the cricket nets as she pursues her baggy green dream.