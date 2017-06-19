Maryborough juniors serve up quality matches

IT was the tournament that has laid the groundwork for junior players to join the central Queensland tennis team - and some of them could be right from Maryborough.

The Junior Development Series tournament had 74 single entries duke it out for a shot at the top, with some travelling from as far as Emerald to compete.

Other high rankers hailed from Gladstone, Rockhampton and Bundaberg to contest a spot.

Organiser Bruce Rayner said the competition brought out a strong standard of play between the junior competitors.

"This tournament was a C-rank, and that's quite prestigious to have in this regions when you consider the three sub-zones,” Rayner said. He commended the efforts of Alec Braund, who won both singles sets of Under-15s and Under-17s boys.

Biloela player Lydia Coulthurst took out the singles in the Under-15s girls and claimed second place in the Under-17s girls.

Rayner said the tournament was one of the few held in the region that could see some players join the central Queensland team in the future.

"This tournament helps improve their ranking, and could help them get in,” he said.

"Of the 13 tournaments in the region, this is one of the only ones.

"I'm not surprised of the standard on display; it's something the central Queensland region prides itself on.”