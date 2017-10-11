29°
Community

Maryborough kindy's fun day honours inspiration

LEFT: Maryborough maternal and child welfare sister Hannah Williams was one of the instigators for the establishment of Unndennoo Kindergarten.
LEFT: Maryborough maternal and child welfare sister Hannah Williams was one of the instigators for the establishment of Unndennoo Kindergarten. contributed
Boni Holmes
by

A FAMILY fun day honouring the community service of the late Hannah Williams will be held this weekend at Unndennoo Kindergarten.

Hannah, together with Dion Barnett, was the inspiration behind the opening of the kindergarten in 1973.

Hannah, who was a maternal and child welfare sister for the Maryborough community from 1968-81, saw the need for the kindy.

Co-ordinators of the weekend's event Phyllis Klupp, June O'Hanlon and Ros Martin said the day has been supported by many community organisations.

"As a community nurse, Hannah got to know the Aboriginal children and their extended families. She worked in a clinic next to the Toy Library,” Phyllis said.

"She saw the need for a kindergarten for all children.

Happy children enjoy outdoor activities at Unndennoo Kindergarten.
Happy children enjoy outdoor activities at Unndennoo Kindergarten. Robyne Cuerel

"It was to encourage them to attend, be ready for school and give them a better start.”

June said Dion Barnett, the only survivor of the original committee, would be attending.

"We will be celebrating the great work that Hannah and all families have done in their journey towards establishing and making Unndennoo the great space it is today.

"There will be the unveiling of the plaques to honour Hannah's devotion and work she did within the community and young children and the first committee.

"We also want to acknowledge the original committee members whose generational families are still involved with the kindy.”

Aboriginal Housing, Fraser Coast Regional Council, MP Bruce Saunders, University of Sunshine Coast, Deadly Choices and Galangoor Duwalami Primary Health Care Service are some of the organisations getting behind the event.

The day will include the Kunurang Krew with the welcome dance, memorabilia and photo displays, meet the kindy staff and information stalls.

There will be a jumping castle, traditional Aboriginal games and art, face painting, the cake cutting and a lunch barbecue.

The event co-ordinators are asking everyone to bring a book, for three-five year old age, for the Unndennoo Kindergarten library.

JOIN IN FUN

Celebrations in honour of Hannah Williams will be held at Unndennoo Community Kindergarten, 571 Alice St, Maryborough on Saturday, October 14 from 10am-2pm.

Bring a rug or chair, some refreshments will be available to purchase.

For more information phone Phyllis Klupp 0429 200 742 or Sharly Murdoch 0437 622 433.

Topics:  aboriginal aboriginal art deadly choices fccommunity fceducation fcentertainment fcevents fraser coast regional council kindergarten maryborough university of sunshine coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Golden times as East St kindy celebrates 50 years

Golden times as East St kindy celebrates 50 years

IT has been 50 years since the first pair of little feet walked through the doors of C & K East Street Kindergarten.

BREAKING: Paramedics at scene of two-car crash in Bay

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Paramedics are at the scene of a two-car crash in Hervey Bay.

Funds raised on Saturday will help Ronald McDonald House

Preview - McHappy Day at Maryborough. Manager Robbie Attenborough and Chloe Farrell asking for your support on McHappy Day.

Pledge support for Maccas

Attempted break-in, Scarness

FAILED ATTEMPT: A person attempted the break in earlier this month.

The attempt was made earlier this month.

Local Partners