Maryborough kindy's fun day honours inspiration

LEFT: Maryborough maternal and child welfare sister Hannah Williams was one of the instigators for the establishment of Unndennoo Kindergarten.

A FAMILY fun day honouring the community service of the late Hannah Williams will be held this weekend at Unndennoo Kindergarten.

Hannah, together with Dion Barnett, was the inspiration behind the opening of the kindergarten in 1973.

Hannah, who was a maternal and child welfare sister for the Maryborough community from 1968-81, saw the need for the kindy.

Co-ordinators of the weekend's event Phyllis Klupp, June O'Hanlon and Ros Martin said the day has been supported by many community organisations.

"As a community nurse, Hannah got to know the Aboriginal children and their extended families. She worked in a clinic next to the Toy Library,” Phyllis said.

"She saw the need for a kindergarten for all children.

Happy children enjoy outdoor activities at Unndennoo Kindergarten. Robyne Cuerel

"It was to encourage them to attend, be ready for school and give them a better start.”

June said Dion Barnett, the only survivor of the original committee, would be attending.

"We will be celebrating the great work that Hannah and all families have done in their journey towards establishing and making Unndennoo the great space it is today.

"There will be the unveiling of the plaques to honour Hannah's devotion and work she did within the community and young children and the first committee.

"We also want to acknowledge the original committee members whose generational families are still involved with the kindy.”

Aboriginal Housing, Fraser Coast Regional Council, MP Bruce Saunders, University of Sunshine Coast, Deadly Choices and Galangoor Duwalami Primary Health Care Service are some of the organisations getting behind the event.

The day will include the Kunurang Krew with the welcome dance, memorabilia and photo displays, meet the kindy staff and information stalls.

There will be a jumping castle, traditional Aboriginal games and art, face painting, the cake cutting and a lunch barbecue.

The event co-ordinators are asking everyone to bring a book, for three-five year old age, for the Unndennoo Kindergarten library.

JOIN IN FUN

Celebrations in honour of Hannah Williams will be held at Unndennoo Community Kindergarten, 571 Alice St, Maryborough on Saturday, October 14 from 10am-2pm.

Bring a rug or chair, some refreshments will be available to purchase.

For more information phone Phyllis Klupp 0429 200 742 or Sharly Murdoch 0437 622 433.