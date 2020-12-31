Maryborough locals reveal plans for radio station building

The building at 125 Bazaar St has sold to local buyers. Picture: Supplied

The building at 125 Bazaar St has sold to local buyers. Picture: Supplied

The local buyers of a prominent commercial building in Maryborough have been revealed, and they hope their plans for the space creates confidence for other businesses.

Currently owned by Maryborough Broadcasting Co Pty Ltd, 125 Bazaar St is the home to some of the region’s radio stations.

Property data shows it sold on Dec 18 for $315,000, after more than 400 days on the market.

Business owners Kodie Axelsen and Kiah Frahm purchased it with the intention to move in with their financial service businesses, Co. Finance and Innovation Accounting.

Two prominent M’boro CBD buildings sell to local buyers

Ms Axelsen’s finance brokerage has operated in the Fraser Coast for more than 20 years.

She bought it five years ago and rebranded it.

Ms Frahm has worked locally in accounting and tax since 2001 but went out on her own to create her accounting firm in 2018.

Selling agent Tony Nioa from PRD Nationwide, told the Chronicle earlier that it was a sign of renewed confidence in the city having local buyers invest in local real estate.

The businesswomen believe it was important to the region’s business confidence that the buyers were from the area.

“It seems that when out of towners buy, they’re doing it with the intention of parking money,” Ms Axelsen said.

“As they don’t have a general interest in the local area, they’re not too worried about whether the shop is leased or not.

Bay shopping centre bought in company’s $92 million spend

“When you have local businesses owning building, they know the market and they also have a responsibility to care for the community in which they operate in.

“This results in leased buildings with trading businesses and less empty shops.”

The pair believe the building “represents an opportunity to create a space that Maryborough doesn’t have”.

Their design for the space also provides easy offices for others that need either a full-time premise or “just somewhere to work from time to time”.

“We also feel that offering a place to rent an office on a short-term basis will help start-ups and work from home businesses that can’t afford to commit to a long-term lease arrangement,” Ms Frahm said.

The old Furniture and Carpet Court building at 129 Adelaide St, Maryborough was also purchased on December 17.

Property data reveals it sold for more than $1 million and is owned by Merrytimes Pty Ltd.