Maryborough maestro lands top music medal

Former Maryborough student Meg Burstow just won the Queensland Conservatorium Medal for Excellence.

Former Maryborough student Meg Burstow just won the Queensland Conservatorium Medal for Excellence.

WHEN Meg Burstow had to decide between studying medicine and becoming a professional musician, the former Aldridge State High School student chose to follow her heart.

Now, after graduating with a distinction from a Bachelor of Music (Performance), the Maryborough ex-pat was awarded the Queensland Conservatorium Medal for Excellence last month.

"To receive the award is pretty unreal, I couldn't really believe it,” Ms Burstow said.

"Now my name is going to be up on that board which I walked past every day for five years, up with all those other amazing people.”

As the first from her school to attend the Queensland Conservatorium, Ms Burstow wants to encourage the region's youth to know they too can pursue a career in music.

"After school I didn't know which way to go,” she said.

"I decided it would make more sense to try music first because I could always go back to medicine but it would be harder the other way around.

"I feel like I accidentally fell into the best job ever.”

After two years of studying classical piano, Ms Burstow said she hit a point where she almost dropped out.

Instead, the full-time performer and music composer switched to studying jazz piano.

"My advice to other budding musicians is just throw yourself into it. Take every opportunity you can. Don't be afraid to try new things,” she said.

Now living in Brisbane, she said she loved to give back when she could and had already returned to Maryborough for musical workshops twice this year.

Ms Burstow was also awarded the Sid SJ Bromley Jazz Award for Outstanding Student in 2017, the Victoria Chalmers Education Award in 2014 and the Sir Samuel Griffith Scholarship.