A MARYBOROUGH man will face court after being charged with stealing and property damage over the weekend.

Police allege the man caused damage to an RSL bus between 1am and 2am on Sunday morning, where he broke one of the wipers of the screen of the bus.

The man then allegedly stole items from the nearby St Vincents at the Square.

Police arrested the man at about 11am on Sunday morning and charged him for the offences.

He will appear in court on April 24.