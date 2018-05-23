Maryborough man goes from wedding to BMX titles

STUART Odgers loves BMX racing.



In fact, Stuart loves it so much that his recent honeymoon Tasmania also doubled as an opportunity for him and his son Ben to take part in the BMX State Finals, representing Maryborough.



Just days after he married his beloved wife, Megan, the family was on a plane to Tasmania to celebrate the union - and take part in some competitive racing.



The pair have a passion for racing in Tasmania, with the two competing in an event in November last year.



So, after exchanging vows and celebrating their wedding at Hervey Bay's Waterfront Restaurant, Stuart swapped his formalwear for racing gear and competed.



He claimed fourth place in the 35 to 39 cruiser event after competiting in the final, while Ben also competed strongly in his event.



Taking part in the event for competitors aged 9 and under, Ben fell off his bike in the first race of his competition.



But he got back on and managed to finished seventh and made his semi final.



While Ben didn't make the final, Stuart said he was very proud of his son for getting back on the bike.



"He didn't make the final but he still had fun."

