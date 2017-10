A MARYBOROUGH man is facing the potential of a tougher penalty after his act of violence was updated to a more serious charge.



Matthew John Spry, 37, appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Initially charged with assault occasioning bodily harm for an incident earlier this year, it was upgraded to grievous bodily harm.



Mr Spry will appear in Maryborough District Court at a later date.