Maryborough Markets called off amid coronavirus fears

MARYBOROUGH'S beloved Thursday markets in the city's CBD has been suspended, effective immediately, as the effects of the coronavirus outbreak continue to be felt.

"We understand the gravity of this announcement, but we consider the health and wellbeing of our stallholders and the greater community as one of our highest priorities," Fraser Coast Tourism and Events events manager Robyn Peach said.

The organisation will be exploring ways to adapt to the new restrictions so the markets can still provide a service to the local community, as well as working on new innovations and ideas for the Maryborough Markets in the future, Mrs Peach said.

"We are very conscious that this will greatly impact our loyal stallholders and customers that regularly support these long running markets in the heritage city, however, we are taking the government's advice very seriously and understand that public health is a national priority."

"It is definitely a challenging period, but also provides an opportunity for creative but compliant solutions," said Mrs Peach.

"Thank you for your support of the Maryborough Markets. We are looking forward to coming back bigger and better in the future."

The Urangan Pier Park Markets have also been cancelled until further notice.

Playgrounds across the region have been closed and public barbecues switched off.

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm said the council was actively monitoring, reacting and responding to the rapidly evolving situation.

"The health and safety of the community is our highest priority, and it is vital that we all abide by the National Cabinet directions that are aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus," he said.