Maryborough Markets to celebrate major milestone

MARYBOROUGH Markets are set to celebrate a major milestone.

The markets will celebrate its 30th anniversary on November 30 and market goers are encouraged to follow a pearl and heritage theme and enjoy a slice of cake to celebrate.

Robyn Peach, events manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, said it was a major milestone for the markets and the traditional gift for a 30th anniversary was pearl "so we'd like everyone to get into the spirit by dressing in a pearl or heritage theme".

"A morning tea will be held for invited guests with speeches from long-term stakeholders and the Mayor Chris Loft, plus there will be cake for everyone," she said.