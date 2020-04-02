Maryborough Markets continue along Gayndah Road

ALTERNATIVE MARKETS: Luke Pascoe and Trent Bruckner of Homewares from Everywhere cafe, displaying their groceries for sale at the Gayndah Rd markets. Photo: Stuart Fast

MARYBOROUGH’S usual Thursday markets may be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, but that hasn’t stopped a few local growers from selling their produce.

At Gayndah Rd in Maryborough, a small produce market has been step up outside the Homewares from Everywhere cafe.

Luke Pascoe of the cafe said the market was a case of helping each other. Mr Pascoe said hosting the market allowed farmers to sell their produce locally.

He said the markets had been going well so far.

Mark Ward of Ward’s Fresh Local Produce said the opportunity to continue selling his produce meant everything.

Mr Ward said being able to sell produce in farmers’ markets was the lifeblood of small producers and ensured food security to the local people.

Nick Kuhn of Brother Brother Organics said being able to sell his produce meant he could keep staff employed and keep supplying produce.

Mr Kuhn wanted to thank the markets customers, and the businesses who continued to buy his produce.

Greg Petersen and Diaz-Petersen of CC’s Kitchen said shoppers were assured that by buying through the markets, the money went straight to supporting local farmers.

Mr Petersen said the markets kept crops growing, and kept local people employed.