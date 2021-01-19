Maryborough military heroes to be honoured at event

Maryborough's military heroes will be celebrated with an event on February 25.

The event will be held on February 25 from 10am and has been put together by the Maryborough Mural Project, Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation and the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum.

“The project in conjunction with its community partners have now completed its mural program for the museum,” Deborah Hannam, the co-founder of the mural project initiative, said.

Murals have now been completed for indigenous soldier Wilfred Walter Reeves, who completed active service in the 39th Infantry Battalion on the Kokoda Trail in Papua New Guinea in 1942, Reverend Philip Thomas Byard Clayton an army chaplain who served during World War One and Frank Lawrence, Maryborough’s most decorated World War Two veteran.

“These three murals complement MMP’s first military mural for the museum – the Long Tan Mural which already graces one of the museum’s walls,” Ms Hannam said.

Glen Miller said having his uncle Wilfred honoured with a mural was something special.

“Having Uncle Wilfie’s image on the Military Museum wall is something that none of our family, the Wondunna’s, believed would ever happen.

“We thank John Meyers and the mural committee for their support and belief that Uncle Wilfie`s war service, and achievements as the author of the first ever book of Aboriginal stories, authored by Aboriginal people, in Australia, should be recognised,” he said.

John Meyers, director of the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum, said it was an honour to be included in the mural project,

“Our compliments to these ladies on their efforts in making it all happen,” he said.

“It is noted that many visitors to Maryborough, with the use of the mural map, walk the circuit and view them all.

“Also, our thanks to the Fraser Coast councillors who have contributed towards the cost of the murals from their discretionary funds.”

Invitations to the event, to be held at the military museum, will be sent out through email and posted on Facebook.

Everyone is welcome, though there is limited attendance because of COVID restrictions.