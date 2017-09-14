Maryborough Millers tops the fashion stakes

Maryborough Millers staff (from left) Anna Hoskins, Karen Frehmann and Jodie Fletcher take out the state award for the most improved turnover of any Millers store in Qld. Absent was Kathryn blight Greenhalgh, Hope Downing and Casey Killen.

"WE ARE the champions of Queensland,” proud store manager of Maryborough's Millers Fashion Jodie Fletcher said.

Jodie and her staff were super excited when they were announced as the Queensland champions at the Millers Fashion State Awards for Queensland in Brisbane recently.

"Our little Maryborough store took out the prize up against hundred of competitive Millers throughout Queensland,” Jodie said.

"It was the best move the company made moving to Station Square Shopping Centre where our store won the award for most improved turnover of any Millers in Qld.

Jodie said the store now targets the young, middle aged and elderly.

Millers Fashion at Station Square Shopping Centre, Lennox St, Maryborough is open Monday to Friday from 9am-5.30pm, extended to 9pm on Thursday, Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 10am-2pm.

For more information phone 4121 5627.