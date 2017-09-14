28°
Community

Maryborough Millers tops the fashion stakes

Maryborough Millers staff (from left) Anna Hoskins, Karen Frehmann and Jodie Fletcher take out the state award for the most improved turnover of any Millers store in Qld. Absent was Kathryn blight Greenhalgh, Hope Downing and Casey Killen.
Maryborough Millers staff (from left) Anna Hoskins, Karen Frehmann and Jodie Fletcher take out the state award for the most improved turnover of any Millers store in Qld. Absent was Kathryn blight Greenhalgh, Hope Downing and Casey Killen. Boni Holmes
Boni Holmes
by

"WE ARE the champions of Queensland,” proud store manager of Maryborough's Millers Fashion Jodie Fletcher said.

Jodie and her staff were super excited when they were announced as the Queensland champions at the Millers Fashion State Awards for Queensland in Brisbane recently.

"Our little Maryborough store took out the prize up against hundred of competitive Millers throughout Queensland,” Jodie said.

"It was the best move the company made moving to Station Square Shopping Centre where our store won the award for most improved turnover of any Millers in Qld.

Jodie said the store now targets the young, middle aged and elderly.

Millers Fashion at Station Square Shopping Centre, Lennox St, Maryborough is open Monday to Friday from 9am-5.30pm, extended to 9pm on Thursday, Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 10am-2pm.

For more information phone 4121 5627.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
OPINION: Derryn Hinch made right decision to name child sex offenders

OPINION: Derryn Hinch made right decision to name child sex...

Derryn Hinch has continued his campaign to publicly name and shame child sex offenders while making headlines.

Residents were 'left in the dark'

Tinana residents Keryn Staib, Gerald Harvey and Lester Imhoff want to see the roadworks by-pass road connected to Glenville Place for safer access.

Gerald Harvey was left in the dark after council changed plans

Accused ice queen faces 77 charges

Samuella Togo is charged with 73 drug related offences

Court hears mum made $10k a week on meth.

Tobruk set to be scuttled six months early

WELCOME: The ex-HMAS Tobruk entering the Port of Bundaberg.

The Tobruk is set to be scuttled six months early.

Local Partners