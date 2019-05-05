Maryborough mother of eight the perfect role model

Samantha Carpenter and sons Xavier, 10 months, and Pierce, 4, her sister Christine Rudolph and niece Charlee Lowe,8, and (back) Lachlan Lowe, 6, and his grandmother Mary Keleher.

MARY Keleher was a young bride when she first arrived in Maryborough.

It was 1965 when the former Mater Hospital nurse moved to the area with her late husband Dr Brian Rudolph.

Mrs Keleher said in those days doctors were not well paid, but they were offered free accommodation in rural areas.

"There were two places in Queensland with free accommodation for medical residents," Mrs Keleher said.

"We applied for Mount Isa and Maryborough and we got Maryborough, which was most fortunate because I just love the area and the people have been wonderful too," Mrs Keleher said.

"It's been a great place to bring up eight children."

Mrs Keleher is the mother of four sons and four daughters - Christine Rudolph, Gregory Rudolph, Damian Rudolph, Michelle Rudolph, Matthew Rudolph, Samantha Carpenter, Elizabeth Lowe and Sebastian Rudolph.

Mrs Keleher credits their success in life to being raised on the family farm.

"We lived on a farm and that made them very resilient," she said.

"They had to work hard because we bred racehorses, so every afternoon after school they had their chores.

"And being eight (children), they all had to help each other and had to fight for a position in the family.

"They all have very successful careers."

The Rudolph house was often full of children - school friends who were always made welcome into the family home.

Mrs Keleher said allowing her children's friends to visit and to give them space to play also contributed to them growing into well-rounded adults.

"I think living on a farm was a great way to bring them up because they could have all their friends come and stay for weekends.

"They always came for over for barbecues and they played cricket in the backyard.

"I think the fact we knew their friends and they all felt very welcome and had lots of space to explore and play in the creek and ride horses I think all helped to shape their future."

Motherhood is the greatest gift for Mrs Keleher, and her unconditional love and selflessness has shaped her third daughter, Samantha Carpenter, into the mother she is today.

"I look up to Mum in her achievements as a mother," Mrs Carpenter said.

"We are all different and she has been there for every single one of us no matter what we've done or been through.

"She has helped shape who we are and has given us the guidance to be who we are.

"It's really nice to have that nurturing mother and to be supported."

Mrs Keleher's first-born, Christine Rudolph, reinforced her sister's thoughts.

"It was very demanding in our household growing up because our dad was a very hard worker," Ms Rudolph said.

"The thing I have learnt from Mum is that no matter what, everyone in life has adversity.

"And I have seen Mum go through a lot of things in her life, but she has never once crumbled.

"Even when our dad died - he was quite young - Mum remained very gracious about it and she actually turned that into something very positive."

After her late husband passed away, Mrs Keleher dedicated her life to helping other widows and has remained a powerhouse for her family.

"Mum was in her early 60s and she decided to use that experience as a widow to go back and help others.

"She became involved in charity work, really giving back to others.

"She dedicated herself to St Vincent de Paul Society and became a Fraser Coast Hospital chaplain, which she's only just recently retired from.

"Those things inspire me and even the fact Mum had the courage to remarry - a lot of people think, 'Gosh, I will never find love again'."