Maryborough MP makes donation to Divine Dunnies campaign

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and his wife Jenny have been enthusiastic supporters of the Divine Dunnies campaign since it began a year ago.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and his wife Jenny have been enthusiastic supporters of the Divine Dunnies campaign since it began a year ago.

Bruce Saunders has made a personal donation of $1500 to kick off the last leg of the fundraising campaign to raise money to transform the town hall green toilets from dingy to spectacular.

The Member for Maryborough and his wife Jenny have been enthusiastic supporters of the Divine Dunnies campaign since it began a year ago.

Mr Saunders said he had “supported it from Day one” because it would add a fun attraction to the city for tourists and residents.

Nancy Bates, chairman of the Divine Dunnies committee, said that Mrs Saunders had given welcome support at a critical time.

“When I first punted the idea of making the toilets something spectacular with artwork, music and flowers instead of just giving them a lick of paint, I ran the idea past Councillor Daniel Sanderson and Bruce. Daniel kicked in with a big donation from his discretionary fund and Bruce was enthusiastic from the start.

“I was joking about it to Bruce and Jenny in the street a few days later and said I would even settle for something without the music and flowers. Jenny said no way – hang out for the music and flowers. So we did.

“Greig Bolderrow has taken charge of the music and Carmel Murdoch will be looking after the fresh flowers.”

Mrs Bates said the committee, operating under the Maryborough City Progress Association, still had a long way to go “but with $22,706 in named donations we are close to our minimum fundraising target”.

Latest donations

Bruce Saunders $1500

Anon Tinana Sth $26

Major donations

$3000 Richers Transport

$3000: Nioa Family, Wade Sawmill, Maryborough Quota Club

$1000 Patrick Costigan’s Good Price Pharmacy, Carriers Carers, Hyne Timber

Other donations

$500 Amber Bates and Dean Christopher, Anon

$250: Betsy Clark, A & R Nicholson, $250 Heidi’s Hip Happenin’ Hair

$200: R & H Jenkins, Sugar Coast Seafoods, J & S Bretz, PRD Realty, J & J Hyne, Tom Hagan

$150 Russell and Vikki Wills

$100: Glenys Robinson, Ann & Dave Morris, Queens Park Medical Centre, Optimal Chartered Accountants, Alan and Rhonda Morrison, Tailored Training, Adrian and Glenda Pitman, Brad Shields, Greig and Trish Bolderrow, Kay White, J Pierpont, Tony Bates, Dulcie, Bruce and Carmel Murdoch, Jacqui Elson-Green, Alan and Nan Ott, Nancy Bates

$50: Ray and Carol Ollett, Joan Brazier, Cassie Frank, Homewares from Everywhere, Gavin Patterson, Lunn Family, Bill and Glenda Schubert, Christine Watson, Sauers Bakery, Heritage News, Petrea and Rodney Bates, TLC Kennels, Murray Barnett Plumbers, Darren Everard, Dan Theuerkauf, Grant and Joan Cook, Shaun and Gloria Kenny, Gary Conyers, Dr Dale Johnston, J Kirk, Lex Swayn, Anon,

$45 Anon; $30: Jim and Annette Martin; $20: Phil and Barb Dwyer, Heather Kulikowski, Phil McIntyre, E Schultz, Sandy, Norma, Joyce; Other: Tina Warner, Land of Sweets, Linda, Maurie Reynolds, Susan Wiles, Kathryn.

Unnamed Donations and eBay sales to the project (handed to members or “deposited in the loo”)

$1079.67

Councillor discretionary funds

(Daniel Sanderson, Phil Truscott, Paul Truscott, Denis Chapman, David Lee, Zane O’Keefe) $53,435.79.

In-kind

Ocean Exports Seafood, Heidi’s Beauty Shop, Carriers Arms Hotel, Bart Vanarey Pharmacy, Debbie Blanch, Reece Plumbing, Baddow Butchery, Jo’s Hairplace.