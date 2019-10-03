Maryborough MP slams LNP 'overrun' hospital claims

HOSPITAL PLANS: Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders discuss the proposed boost of nurses to the WBHHS outside Maryborough Hospital earlier this year.

MEMBER for Maryborough Bruce Saunders has slammed claims by the Opposition Leader that residents are waiting too long to be seen in the city's emergency department.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington claims a breakdown of emergency department wait times for August showed 512 people were left in the lurch at Maryborough Hospital.

The data revealed 28 per cent of emergency department patients had not been seen by a doctor or nurse within the clinically recommended time frame.

"I have not had any feedback from anyone about people waiting too long,” Mr Saunders told the Chronicle.

"One of the reasons our hospitals are being overrun, is people can't afford to go to doctor thanks to the LNP federal government which has made the Medicare gap too big.

"We are also seeing more and more people dropping out of private health care, I know my own has cut services and the price has gone through the roof.”

Mr Saunders said the State Government had injected millions into Maryborough Hospital, including installing a CT scanner, a pathology and a brand new emergency department.

"Maryborough Hospital is powering ahead and we are working on it,” he said.

"We are not overrun, more people are presenting because of what we have done to upgrade the hospital.

"I am confident it will be able to provide for the future and I have absolute faith in the wonderful staff there.

"The new emergency department is on track to being opened in January.”