Maryborough MP willing to take legal action

Carlie Walker
2nd May 2019 6:00 PM
MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders says he will not shy away from legal action if anyone attacks his reputation or that of his wife in the wake of a controversial row in the state's parliament.

Mr Saunders was responding to explosive allegations of an assault cover-up at Maryborough RSL in 2017.

Kawana MP Jarrod Bleijie told Parliament Carolyn Packer had accused a member of Mr Saunders' staff, Paul Freyer, of pushing into her at the club.

She also accused Mr Saunders of pulling her shirt at a town hall meeting and telling her she was "supporting grubs” two months after the RSL incident, Mr Bleijie said.

In parliament it was also alleged that Federal Labor candidate Jason Scanes, who was the chief executive officer of the RSL at the time, refused to release CCTV footage of the incident involving Mr Freyer.

Speaking on ABC Wide Bay radio yesterday, Mr Saunders slammed the comments, which were made under parliamentary privilege, challenging Mr Bleijie to repeat those views outside parliament.

"I won't turn the other cheek,” he said.

He said people had verbally attacked and defamed both himself and his wife during his time in the parliament and he would not hesitate to pursue legal action against those making false statements.

