Maryborough mum in court for ditching daughter for the pub

A MOTHER, who left her young daughter home alone while she went to the pub, has been given a jail sentence.

The 49-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to leaving a child without supervision.

The court heard when police knocked at her Maryborough house December 3 about 9pm, they discovered the 11-year-old daughter there on her own.

Meanwhile, the child's mother had gone to a pub with "her new boyfriend."

The young girl used a phone in front of police officers to make contact with her mum, but was unsuccessful.

Police officers took her to her grandparents in Hervey Bay.

The woman was given a three month jail sentence, but will not serve actual time behind bars as it was wholly suspended.

She was also fined $800 for two drug charges.

The girl now resides with her older sister.

Defence lawyer Natasha Schumacher said her client was "very regretful" and was seeking help for her alcohol problem.