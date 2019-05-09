ECHOES: Maryborough music festival set to return next year

ROCKING THE STREETS: Bronwyn Bonser, Jo Horne and Tesha Hoare from Bundaberg rockin the streets of Maryborough.

ROCKING THE STREETS: Bronwyn Bonser, Jo Horne and Tesha Hoare from Bundaberg rockin the streets of Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

ORGANISERS are in recovery mode after the Heritage City was rocked by the the inaugural Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival at the weekend.

But Criterion Hotel owner Brendan Heit is already looking to next year and planning an event even bigger and better than this year's.

It was always going to be a challenge to replace the city's much-loved World's Greatest PubFest, but thousands of people attended the new event.

Mr Heit said people had travelled from across the state and beyond to attend the festival and accommodation providers in Maryborough had been well-supported.

His personal projections for the day had also been met and Mr Heit said the event had been a success across all the venues.

"It was a great day, it was just what we were aiming for," he said.

The event was a showcase for the region's talented musicians and Echoes had made them the focus of the day, Mr Heit said.

Across all venues, from the Portside stage to the cafes that took part, Mr Heit said it was terrific to see people enjoying the wide array of musical talent at the event.

He was also pleased people took the opportunity to dress up, with festival goers embracing the rock star theme.

From Freddie Mercury to Kiss star Gene Simmons, the crowd got into the spirit of the occasion and took part in the annual costume competition.