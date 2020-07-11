Maryborough muso making a name for himself in the US

Former Fraser Coast musician John Lowery has released a new song.

A FORMER Maryborough musician is making a name for himself overseas.

Now based in San Diego, singer songwriter John Lowery has just released a new song titled I Love a Woman.

"This song is mainly acoustic and has a nice melody similar to a Tom Petty song with a catchy hook in the very beginning that plays out throughout the four minute tune," Lowery said.

The performer lived in Maryborough for a number of years and performed at venues around the region.

He is now working on his own music, with the latest song a follow up to his album Lucky Guy which was released on Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music in April last year.

In Lowery's words, some of his tunes are metaphoric in nature and a few are very straightforward and elementary in their nature.

The latest song is a combination of that style.

It features the music and lyrics of Lowery and his songwriting partner Dave Weisenbeck, who John recently collaborated with on four tunes from Lucky Guy and the majority of his songs featured on his 2011-12 album Epiphany, which he and Dave put out on their own label.

This song also features San Diego musician Rick Harchol on lead guitar, keyboards and percussion.

Rick also engineered and co-produced the song with Lowery and recently had seven of his own original songs featured in the 2014 feature film The Identical with Ray Liotta and Ashley Judd.

The latest song was released by John Lowery Music with distribution and publishing through CD Baby.

John has worked with many great artists including Mark Englert and Tony Snow of Dramarama and Courtney Taylor of The Dandy Warhols, to name a few.

His newest song is now available on most streaming services including Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.