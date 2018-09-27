Maryborough mysteries told in new book

SPOOKY STORIES: Grave Tales: Bruce Highway co-authors Helen Goltz and Chris Adams shared their tales and history of people from Maryborough during a book launch at Hervey Bay Library.

SPOOKY STORIES: Grave Tales: Bruce Highway co-authors Helen Goltz and Chris Adams shared their tales and history of people from Maryborough during a book launch at Hervey Bay Library. Jodie Callcott

HAVE you heard the mystery of the disappearance of Mary Thompson who was found in a Maryborough water tank?

What about Maryborough's Bubonic plague outbreak in 1905?

Our rich, vibrant and sometimes startling history will feature in a new book complied of stories collected from up the Bruce Highway inspired by cemeteries.

The latest instalment of the Grave Tales series tell the stories of those who were willing or unwilling participants in events that made headlines.

Co-authors Helen Goltz and Chris Adams spent six months researching the book which tells historical tales from Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Maryborough, Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville, Mena Creek, Cairns and Cooktown.

"The idea began as you would read the book or listen to the audio book while you are driving or before you drive and then drop into the cemeteries along the highways to see the graves of the people you heard about,” Mr Adams said. The fourth book in their series, the book is told from the perspectives of those who lived through significant events, adding onto previous books based in Brisbane, Sydney and Victoria's Great Ocean Road.

Travelling up the Bruce Hwy, the authors are giving talks at local libraries and groups. Dropping past Hervey Bay Library yesterday, today they will meet with Hervey Bay Probus Club.

The pair will talk at the Maryborough Library next Friday at 10.30am.