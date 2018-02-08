Menu
Maryborough navy cadets named the best in Australia

Boni Holmes
by

TRAINING Ship Maryborough will fly the nation's colours for the next twelve months after being announced as the best navy cadets in Australia.

The Chief of the Royal Australian Navy, Vice Admiral Tim Barrett, AO, CSC, RAN announced the awarding of the Navy League of Australia Trophy to TS Maryborough for 2017.

It followed an inspection of the unit in October last year by the National Commander of the Australian Navy Cadets, Captain Kerry Rayner, OAM, ANC.

Each year there is an inspection from the flotilla commander and out of 86 troupes in Australia TS Maryborough was named the most efficient.

"Overall what they are looking for is to see the cadets having fun, a smile on their face, enjoying what they are doing and getting some life skills out of the organisation that they will take with them," TS Maryborough Commanding Officer Zoe Evans said.

"It is the first time TS Maryborough has ever gone to the national level and they first time we have taken out the award."

Topics:  community maryborough navy cadets

