Maryborough paint store won't close after all

Ken Earle, Belinda Earle and Melissa Smith with some of the original paint buckets used when the business first started selling paints.

Ken Earle, Belinda Earle and Melissa Smith with some of the original paint buckets used when the business first started selling paints. Carlie Walker

EARLE'S Paint Place owners Ken Earle and Melissa White were ready for retirement.

But it seems the Universe had other ideas.

The siblings had announced the closure of the long-time family store in Maryborough after selling the Maryborough and Hervey Bay shops, but at the last minute, the contract was terminated.

The new owners had planned to close the Maryborough location and move the stock to the existing Hervey Bay location.

The termination of the contracts means the Maryborough business isn't going anywhere, with trading to soon go back to normal.

"Both parties had significant reservations with the sale of the business,” Mr Earle said.

"Therefore the contract to sell Earle's Paint Place to Signature Refinishes has been terminated.”

Mr Earle said health issues and store damage from the 2013 floods were the major contributors for the sale.

Stock had already been moved from the Maryborough to Hervey Bay store, but now it will go back.

Mr Earle said younger family members would be predominately responsible for the operation of the store, and predicted there would be slightly less stock to keep it manageable. He estimates trading in the Heritage City will resume in a few days.

"We are going to downsize it a bit,” he said.

"I'm ready to retire but my daughter and sister (Melissa) are still in the business so they'll keep it running.”

"It's a lot of mixed emotions right now.”

Ms White said the situation was bitter-sweet.

"We're not happy the sale didn't go through, but happy to be back,” she said.

"I feel everything happens for a reason.

"We are ready to get going again.”

Earle's Paint Place was opened in Maryborough in 1936 by Mr Earle and Ms White's grandparents.

They thanked the community for their support.