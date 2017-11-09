Maryborough philanthropist to be commemorated

A LIFE well lived will be remembered on Saturday, November 11 when a quarter peal will be rung on the bells of St Paul's Anglican Church at 3pm commemorating Maryborough businessman Warren Persal, who passed away recently.

Six bell ringers from StJohn's Cathedral in Brisbane will ring the quarter peal after conducting a workshop for Maryborough bell ringers starting at 1pm.

In April 2012 Warren generously supported the refurbishment of St Paul's bell by providing a crane to lift the bells from the tower and a shipping container to send them back to England.

He also arranged transport to Brisbane with Richers Transport.

Keen to witness a once in a life time event - St Paul's Anglican Church parishioners joined the spectators watching the nine 125 year old church bells being removed from the tower. The bells will make their way back to London to be restored by the original manufacturing company. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton FRA160412bells21

Warren's business, Wide Bay Crane Hire, started in 1968 and grew into a thriving business, which is still being run by the family.

St Paul's nine bells are believed to be among the first church bells in the colony of Queensland and for a century after their erection were the only ring of full swing bells in Queensland that could be pealed.

Full circle ringing gives a much better tone than simply chiming stationary bells and opens up a vast repertoire of rings dating back many hundreds of years.

St Paul's bells have earnedhigh esteem in Australia and overseas and are regularly visited by Australian and overseas bell ringers, such as the team of eight UK ringers who visited last January and rang a full peal.

Early Maryborough businessman Edgar Aldridge donated the bells and their tower to St Paul's Anglican Church and the town of Maryborough in memory of his beloved wife, Maria, who passed away in 1886.

Each bell is inscribed "To the Glory of God and to the Memory of Mrs Aldridge 1886".

On September 29 four ringers rang a half-muffled ring (the traditional mourning ring) as Warren Persal's cortege passed StPaul's Church on its wayfrom the Brolga Theatre to the Maryborough Cemetery.

In the 130 years since these bells arrived in Maryborough many tower captains and their bands of ringers have loyally served St Paul's Anglican Church and the town of Maryborough as they have called the faithful to worship each week, rung in new years, commemorated the births, marriages and deathsof Maryborough residents and announced peace at the conclusions of wars.