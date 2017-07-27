Maryborough port's early arrivals recounted

DRESSED FOR THE OCCASION: Kay Worley, Paula Hill and Julie Abbott from the Maryborough Family Heritage Institute dressed in period costume at a previous Immigration celebration.

LIKE sand in the hourglass so were the days of Maryborough's first immigrants.

The volunteers of the Maryborough Family Heritage Institute know all too well about the Heritage City's immigrants and their stories.

Each year they go to work on finding the descendants of the people who sailed into Maryborough's port.

One such person the institute found was Victorian Sharon Donnelly whose great grandparents Patrick and Mary Anne O'Hagan boarded the Saraca which arrived 140 years ago in 1877.

The couple were from the Cooley Peninsula in Ireland with a history infused with myths and legends of the Cattle Raid of Cooley and the giant Finn McCool.

Sharon found her great grandparents daughters attended the Maryborough Convent where they were taught by the Sisters of Mercy. "The O'Hagan sisters were very musical, winning prizes and distinctions in the Trinity College Music Examinations.

"For several years, Katie featured in musical performances at the annual end-of-year Convent Concert, always remarked on in the local paper.

"I like to think how proud and grateful her parents must have been sitting in the audience in the December of 1907 as she played - 20 years after their arrival on the Saraca.”

Sharon also found the the sisters both decided they had vocations and chose to become nuns with the order they knew best, the Mercy Sisters.

"In those days, Irish Catholic parents considered that there was no higher good than one of their offspring becoming a priest or a nun.

"Peter and Mary Anne would no doubt have felt very blessed to have both their daughters enter the religious life.”

Mary Jane O'Hagan entered as a nursing nun as Sr Mary Joachim and Katie entered as a teaching nun known as Teresita.

Sharon remembers a story her mother spoke of in jest.

"When she was a little girl, my mother thought nuns were slightly terrifying creatures, in huge veils and with a tyrannical air.

"She told of a time when her Brisbane home was in uproar with preparations for the very rare visit of her two Mercy aunts, Teresitra and Joachim.

"Mum was pleased to do the right thing and ask her husband's sisters to their home, but the stress was immense.

"The day arrived and, although all the morning tea was beautifully prepared, Eileen was running late.

"She quickly shoved all the unwashed washing-up into the oven and closed the door.

"Joachim, however, was in charge of the Mater Kitchens - and a sticky beak.

"She thoroughly inspected the kitchen - including opening the oven door, much to the mortification of poor Eileen.”

This story and more will be published in books which will be available to buy at the Immigration Celebrations this weekend.

The Maryborough Family Heritage Institute will hold the 140th anniversaries to commemorate the arrival of Lammershagen, Saraca, and City Of Agra 1877 voyages to the Port of Maryborough, on July, 28, 29 and 30 in the Wharf St precinct.

Activities planned for the event include a Portside by Night tour (Friday), Saturday reunion lunch, display of family trees and memorabilia, shipping books for sale, Gatakers by Night and Sunday in the Park train rides and bus tour.

For more information phone the Maryborough Family Heritage Institute on 4123 1620, email heritage research@bigpond.com or visit their Facebook page.