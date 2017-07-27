26°
Community

Maryborough port's early arrivals recounted

Boni Holmes
| 27th Jul 2017 10:57 AM
DRESSED FOR THE OCCASION: Kay Worley, Paula Hill and Julie Abbott from the Maryborough Family Heritage Institute dressed in period costume at a previous Immigration celebration.
DRESSED FOR THE OCCASION: Kay Worley, Paula Hill and Julie Abbott from the Maryborough Family Heritage Institute dressed in period costume at a previous Immigration celebration. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LIKE sand in the hourglass so were the days of Maryborough's first immigrants.

The volunteers of the Maryborough Family Heritage Institute know all too well about the Heritage City's immigrants and their stories.

Each year they go to work on finding the descendants of the people who sailed into Maryborough's port.

One such person the institute found was Victorian Sharon Donnelly whose great grandparents Patrick and Mary Anne O'Hagan boarded the Saraca which arrived 140 years ago in 1877.

The couple were from the Cooley Peninsula in Ireland with a history infused with myths and legends of the Cattle Raid of Cooley and the giant Finn McCool.

Sharon found her great grandparents daughters attended the Maryborough Convent where they were taught by the Sisters of Mercy. "The O'Hagan sisters were very musical, winning prizes and distinctions in the Trinity College Music Examinations.

"For several years, Katie featured in musical performances at the annual end-of-year Convent Concert, always remarked on in the local paper.

"I like to think how proud and grateful her parents must have been sitting in the audience in the December of 1907 as she played - 20 years after their arrival on the Saraca.”

Sharon also found the the sisters both decided they had vocations and chose to become nuns with the order they knew best, the Mercy Sisters.

"In those days, Irish Catholic parents considered that there was no higher good than one of their offspring becoming a priest or a nun.

"Peter and Mary Anne would no doubt have felt very blessed to have both their daughters enter the religious life.”

Mary Jane O'Hagan entered as a nursing nun as Sr Mary Joachim and Katie entered as a teaching nun known as Teresita.

Sharon remembers a story her mother spoke of in jest.

"When she was a little girl, my mother thought nuns were slightly terrifying creatures, in huge veils and with a tyrannical air.

"She told of a time when her Brisbane home was in uproar with preparations for the very rare visit of her two Mercy aunts, Teresitra and Joachim.

"Mum was pleased to do the right thing and ask her husband's sisters to their home, but the stress was immense.

"The day arrived and, although all the morning tea was beautifully prepared, Eileen was running late.

"She quickly shoved all the unwashed washing-up into the oven and closed the door.

"Joachim, however, was in charge of the Mater Kitchens - and a sticky beak.

"She thoroughly inspected the kitchen - including opening the oven door, much to the mortification of poor Eileen.”

This story and more will be published in books which will be available to buy at the Immigration Celebrations this weekend.

The Maryborough Family Heritage Institute will hold the 140th anniversaries to commemorate the arrival of Lammershagen, Saraca, and City Of Agra 1877 voyages to the Port of Maryborough, on July, 28, 29 and 30 in the Wharf St precinct.

Activities planned for the event include a Portside by Night tour (Friday), Saturday reunion lunch, display of family trees and memorabilia, shipping books for sale, Gatakers by Night and Sunday in the Park train rides and bus tour.

For more information phone the Maryborough Family Heritage Institute on 4123 1620, email heritage research@bigpond.com or visit their Facebook page.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  descendants fccommunity maryborough wharf st

Alleged drink driver flees crash, child taken to hospital

Alleged drink driver flees crash, child taken to hospital

A WOMAN has been charged with high range drink driving after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash involving a child.

How to do the great Qld road-trip and pay nothing for fuel

Acting Energy and Main Roads Minister Steven Miles announced electric vehicle charging stations would be installed in regional Queensland towns.

New network to refuel cars for free

M'boro jobseeker receives prestigious Qld Training Award

GLEAMING AWARD: Maryborough's Rosemeree 'Bunny' Humrich was awarded Equity VET Student of the Year at the Queensland Training Awards last weekend.

The mature-age Maryborough local received a training award.

Saxophone legend heading to USA in rare scholarship win

SEATTLE BOUND: Ryen Gracey is off to the United States of America, this November.

He's the first person in regional QLD to go to Seattle twice.

Local Partners

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

18 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

George RR Martin: Sxith book won't be out this year

GEORGE RR Martin has killed off your hope, as though it was a beloved character.

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has spotted her mother on Google Earth - she died in 2015

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

The Voice's Judah Kelly lays down first album in 10 days

IN TUNE: Former Ipswich resident Judah Kelly nicknamed "King Judah" won this year's series of The Voice Australia.

Judah Kelly announces national tour

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 $548,000

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 $365,000

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

CONTEMPORARY STYLE SUPERIOR FINISH

23 Sawmill Rd, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 7 $790,000

An opportunity has arisen to now own a home that most only dream of A superb statement in quality and style. From the moment you arrive this exciting...

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 $310,000

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

Do you Feel Lucky?

18 Harly Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 2 2 $460,000

Don't miss your opportunity on this state of the art Family property! This quality Ross Collins built home boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an open plan living...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town