Maryborough pound office temporarily closed

The office of the Maryborough pound will be closed for refurbishment but it will still operate as normal.

The office of the Maryborough pound will be closed for refurbishment but it will still operate as normal.

THE office of the Maryborough pound on Bright St will be close for refurbishment.

Fraser Coast Regional Council’s Executive Manager of Regulatory Services Megan Savill said the pound would still operate as normal.

“Our staff will operate out of our Rocky Street office while the renovations are underway,” Ms Savill said.

“People who would like to report an missing animal or arrange for an animal to be collected can call 1300 79 49 29 and ask to be put through to the Maryborough pound staff to arrange a time to visit the pound or a visit by an Animal Facilities Officer.”

It is anticipated the refurbishment will start on March 2 and take five weeks to complete.